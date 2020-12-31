Italian ‘Pinocchio’ takes the puppet to its roots

The latest cinematic rendering of ” Pinocchio, ” from Italian director Matteo Garrone, is informed not by the friendly 1940 Walt Disney retelling, but the original source material. Carlo Collodi´s 1883 novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio” is a much darker affair than the song-filled animated version and Garrone´s film is also a more intense experience, even if he too has softened some of Collodi´s edges. The result may not be suitable for all children, but it is a strange, visionary and enchanting old-world fairy tale that any fan of Guillermo del Toro´s films or Wolfgang Petersen´s “The NeverEnding Story” should give a chance. It´s unfortunate though understandable that the Italian film has been dubbed into English for its North American theatrical release, making it slightly annoying for adults but ultimately more accessible to children. The best you can do under these circumstances is to just try to ignore it because, for now, it´s the only way you can experience it in the U.S. Blending realism and fantasy, Garrone´s film takes us back to an impoverished Tuscany where Roberto Benigni as Geppetto sculpts a young boy puppet out of an enchanted piece of wood and begs it to come to life.













