Punjab IG for improving quality of investigation for speedy disposal of cases

Police Punjab Inspector General Inam Ghani said that improving the quality of investigation by establishing investigation system on scientific basis is one of his top priorities.

“Therefore, all investigation officers should perform their duties diligently as per the SOPs issued and do it with sincerity so that the process of bringing cases to a logical conclusion can be made better and faster,” he said while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of Regional Monitoring Units at the Central Police Office

The IG further said that after the registration of FIR, it is the primary responsibility of the police to ensure proper investigation and get the right of the aggrieved, and there should be no shortage of resources to strengthen the investigation wing in this regard. He further said that the function of the Regional Monitoring Units was not to target anyone but to bring to the notice of the supervisory officers the points which were overlooked in the investigation of cases so as to improve the quality of investigation and provide justice to the people effectively. He further said that all SPs should inform the RPO and DPO about their requirements with regard to Regional Monitoring Units and in case of non-availability of facilities, the Additional IG Investigation should be informed immediately so that no effort should be spared to ensure timely supply. He further said that close monitoring of the performance of the Investigation Wing should be ensured in the video link crime meeting on monthly basis and in the next crime meeting RPOs, DPOs as well as SP investigations would also participate and brief on fresh progress of cases.

During the meeting, Additional IG Investigation, while giving a briefing, said that the work of completion of modern application for digital monitoring of cases is being expedited, on which IG Punjab gave instructions and said that fingerprints, geo-fencing, timely submission of CCTV footage and DNA evidence to the PFSA is one of the basic duties of an investigation officer. While in serious crimes including murder, gang rape, rape and other misdemeanours, if evidence is preserved and not sent to the laboratory in a timely manner then the SP investigation has to be held accountable. He further said that the significant role of improving the quality of investigation to enhance the performance of the police cannot be overlooked, so all commanding officers should take personal interest and play a key role in improving the investigation. Additional IGP Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev and Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan were also present in the meeting, while DIG Investigation Lahore, SSPs Investigations of all districts and other officers participated through video link.