Opposition holds nothing for the masses: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the nefarious narrative of opposition has been badly exposed, adding that it has no programme for the masses.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM said that corruption is the hallmark of the opposition leaders and asserted that PDM is disappointed because of lack of public interest. “The looters cannot hoodwink the masses; he held and regretted the opposition has sidelined the national interest to achieve its temporal political objectives.”

Buzdar regretted that opposition parties’ political stance is wholly undemocratic, adding that PDM is bent upon obstructing the development process. Politics of chaos is totally unwise and against the national interest, he stressed. It is deplorable that the opposition is trying to achieve a personal agenda by spreading anarchy in the country. The threat of resignations and long march is nothing more than a political stunt. On the other hand, the people want the country to move forward, he added.

Meanwhile, senior doctors of the Mayo Hospital have declared the health of Usman Buzdar as satisfactory after a detailed check-up at the hospital last night. In this regard, the CM has stated in a statement issued on Wednesday that his health condition is improving. He thanked the people for their prayers. He also appealed to the citizens to follow SOPs to save their lives as the second corona wave is critical. Also, Usman Buzdar offered his condolences over the death of Maj Gen (r) Hadayat Ullah Khan Niazi, father-in-law of Roze News Chairman Sardar Khan Niazi. In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. On the other hand, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the unnatural PDM alliance has met a natural death. She said that both Maulana and the “princess” are perturbed now. She advised the princess to stop day-dreaming and realise the facts, and pointed out that the condition of her political bondmaids is even worse. “The PDM cabal has been cut to size as the PM Imran Khan has devastated the hereditary politics with the support of the people,” she added. The opposition is struggling for its political survival, she added. Meanwhile, the number of corona patients has reached 137,295 in Punjab, as a total of 3,982 people have lost their lives due to corona. Also, 23 patients died and 626 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the province, concluded the SACM.