Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, on 31st December 2020 is being sold for Rs. 97500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 113700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Price In Pakistan, 31 December 2020

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 113700 Rs. 104224 Rs. 99488 Rs. 85275 per 10 Gram Rs. 97500 Rs. 89374 Rs. 85313 Rs. 73125 per Gram Gold Rs. 9750 Rs. 8937 Rs. 8531 Rs. 7313

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

