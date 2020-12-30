Federal Government removes Mufti Muneeb as Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal committee

The federal government on Wednesday removed Muneebur Rehman as the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

As per the notification issued by the ministry of Religious Affairs, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad has been named as his replacement.

The development comes as part of a major reshuffle in the 19-member committee. Representatives of the Suparco, Science and Technology Ministry and the Met Office have been inducted in the committee too.

Rehman has headed the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for a long time. The committee has had the final word regarding announcement of the start or end of Islamic months, which specifies dates for major festivals such as Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha.

According to sources, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has 19 members, including Raghib Naeemi, Hussain Akbar, Maulana Fazlur Rahim, Dr Yaseen Zafar, Mufti Iqbal Chishti, Dr Mufti Ali Asghar, Faisal Ahmed, Syed Ali Qarar Naqvi, Mufti Fazl Jameel, Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor. , Yusuf Kashmiri, Qari Mirullah, Habibullah Chishti and Mufti Zameer.

The committee also includes a representative from SUPARCO, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission and the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The notification has been issued by DG Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid.