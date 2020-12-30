KP govt to turn Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s houses into museums

After years of dilapidation and falling into disrepair, the family houses of Bollywood legends Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar in Peshawar will be turned into museums, reported media.

The move was made by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, the Peshawar district administration, and the provincial archaeology department after the owners decided to demolish the historical buildings.

Locals are now ecstatic that the buildings, which are an important relic from the past, will now be preserved by the government instead of falling into disrepair. The KP government has also promised to speed up the rehabilitation of the two structures

Found in the old, walled city area of Peshawar, Yousuf Khan aka Dilip Kumar’s house is situated in the Khudadad Mohallah of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, which itself holds a number of generational secrets, stories, and traditions. Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor’s family haveli is located Dhak-i-Dalgaran.

According to sources, the market value for the two homes has also been determined; Kumar's two-storey house is worth Rs 8,056,000 (Rs. 8.56 million) while Kapoor's mansion is worth Rs 1,50,00,000 (Rs. 15 million).