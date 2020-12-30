Smart lockdown imposed in Lahore areas

The government of Punjab has imposed smart lockdown in different areas of Lahore.

The lockdown has been imposed till January 10, 2021, according to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Health Department, Punjab on Tuesday.

“There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in the Province of Punjab during the last two weeks which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health,” read the notification.

According to the directives by the health department, all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in the areas identified. There shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.

There shall also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas.