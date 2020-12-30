Norwegian envoy finds faults in corona SOPs at Islamabad airport

Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen, comparing Dubai and Islamabad international airports, suggested that there was room for improvement at the Islamabad airport to implement social distancing to stem coronavirus. In a tweet on Tuesday, the ambassador said, “A rare night of travelling. Stopover in Dubai Airport with partially implemented social distancing and lots of Christmas songs. Room for improvement at Islamabad airport.” The Norwegian envoy further added, “Masks just covering your chin is no protection.” Later he shared a picture of Dubai Airport.













