Indian forces violates Geneva Conventions & International Laws in IOK: IFJHR report

International Forum for Justice and Human Rights JK Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has expressed serious concern over the destruction of civilian properties in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

He stated that since 2016, the

reports of destruction of property by Indian armed forces has increased.

As per the data collected by the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR) , the trend shows no decline.

In the first quarter of 2019, at least 18 cases of destruction of civilian properties were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, while in April, May and June, the instances of destruction of

civilian properties began to be less reported due to unknown reasons.

However, cases of civilian properties damaged due to encounters certainly occurred as in the encounter in Pulwama which resulted in

the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa.

Unto said, “Due to the restrictions and communication blockade enforced on August 5, 2019 by the authorities, the allegations of destruction and vandalism of civilian properties by armed forces during night raids were not reported.”

While surveying several areas in many districts of Kashmir valley, people generally complained about damages being done to civilian property by forces personnel.

He stated that people in J&K were manhandled and tortured when they stage protest particularly against the abrogation of article 370, 35-A which has divided the J&K state into two separate Unions.

He maintained that in all the cases of destruction of civilian properties, armed forces were involved and it is a direct violation of Geneva Conventions and International

Humanitarian Law.

“IFJHRJK researchers conducted research in different districts in the Kashmir valley to document violations at the hands of armed forces aside from destruction of civilian properties” Ehsan stated.

He said that many civilians alleged of torture, use of excessive force, sexual violence etc.

“Gafoor Mohalla, Habak-Dargah, Srinagar

Gafoor Bhat Mohalla falls in Habak-Dargah in outskirts of Srinagar district were among the areas of particular research” he added.

The people of the area have witnessed continued night raids by Police and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) after they protested over the abrogation of Article 370.

During the night raids the forces would fire tear smoke shells, barge into the houses and

arrested people.

IFJHR demanded UN to take stern notice of violation International laws besides UN Geneva convention on the deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.