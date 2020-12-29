Notable Moments of the Biden Administration

We all know that there is no end to the Trump Family`s introduction to Politics. And yes, I mean Introduction. That unorthodox, innocent and anti-establishment arrival to the stage. They are always going to remain there and will continue to win and will continue to fight themselves in this anti-institutional mission the Trump Kingdom has taken.

Recently, Ivanka Trump has shown her usual mysterious and effective suspicion of running for the United States Senate from Florida, and it’s no secret she’s going to be running against long-time Trump loyalist Marco Rubio, not to be mistaken for Matt Gaetz, another potential run, which could be struck down by Ivanka.

Now, there is no doubt that Ivanka has made her place in the GOP, whether it was taking the centre stage at supporting her father at the RNC, or securing his image among working-class Americans, and their tax-cuts. Ivanka`s run could prove disastrous for Democrats looking ahead to keep Florida a swing state.

In the polls, among the GOP, Trump was supported with a 66% vote, exceptionally with no sideways support towards Democrats. If indeed, she is sworn in the 118th Congress on January 3rd, 2023, she would make the Senate extremely decisive but polarised. But the moment, then Vice-President Kamala Harris swears in then Senator-elect Ivanka Trump (R-FL), will be awkward beyond this world.

The moment Kevin McCarthy rips up Biden`s SOTU speech;

The GOP is definitely going to make it incumbent upon itself to copy the move made by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, earlier this year by ripping up the President`s SOTU speech after he snubbed her offer to shake her hand. Now, the snubbing was clearly not the reason she ripped up the speech, it was the lies, but still, if McCarthy rips it up, it’s not going to make difference because it’s clearly going to be political move, which the camera might be unable to capture.

The rebuttal to that very SOTU;

To that very SOTU address, there will be a strong and irrelevant rebuttal which will clearly be made by one of the GOP`s finest, or not. The rebuttal could come from anyone, from Mitch McConnell to even Kimberly Guilfoyle, and would surely feature lies and more lies, unless the GOP Leaders take a stand and swing towards a more moderate policy medium which doesn’t seem possible as long as the same ideology continues.

When Progressives will retaliate;

If there’s anything mainstream Democrats fear, it’s retaliation from Progressives who are trying to fit themselves within the circle of the Democratic Party. But will they ever make their way through? Till now, there has been no major Progressive placed in the Biden Cabinet and that might be a bother for some of them. Being a Progressive is not the most sustainable of options. It needs a great deal of political maintenance. They sometimes have fights in our own party and have different scopes of visions for our nation. There will definitely be a moment which puts the Party in the Awkward Position of Mitt Romney and the GOP, but this time, it unquestionably will not be in a matter of impeachment.

The positive sides;

For Months now, we’ve been hearing unemployment rises in America from people like Elizabeth Warren. And for Months, she has been flawlessly right. But just as Vaccinations start to come in, we could see unemployment numbers majorly drop and see companies like J.C. Penny and Aldo recover from their job crashes. This could be one of the greatest moments of the Presidency.

Mayor Malania Trump;

Last time, it was just a chance that her form was declined. This time, Malania will make her way up the ballot to contest for New York City Mayor in the Upcoming election after Mayor DeBlasio will not be running due to a term limit. Though, she might not win, her footprint will forever be a mark on the history of NYC. But if she does, she should be facing a city, heavily facing Democratic endorsement. So she must be careful, especially around her husband`s politicised past.

Trump`s surprisingly friendly approach at the Inauguration;

Last, but certainly not least, the Inauguration undoubtedly will highlight Former President Trump`s friendly attitude while addressing a more crowded Inauguration (even in a Pandemic), and his departure from office into Executive One.

Honestly, I`m sure the Biden Administration will be no calm process, like everyone claims, but given the last few years, it might be a constructive surprise. Now, I know this opinion piece could be a long shot, but probably not. So, seriously be prepared for anything, even a Senator Donald Trump. So, Yeah.