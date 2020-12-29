UNGA condemns terrorist attack on FC personnel in Harnai

President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir has condemned the attack of terrorists on an Frontier Corps (FC) checkpoint in Harnai district of Balochistan.

In a tweet, Volkan Bozkir expressed his condolences to the people and government of Pakistan over the sad incident in which seven brave soldiers were martyred on Sunday last.

Meanwhile, acknowledging the condolence of Volkan Bozkir, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram said that Pakistan has paid a heavy price in blood and treasure in the fight against externally sponsored terrorism. He said despite these losses Pakistan’s resolve to defeat terrorism remains unwavering.

Earlier on Sunday, seven Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom when terrorists targeted their checkpost in the Shahrag area in Harnai, Balochistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The military’s media wing said, “The brave soldiers embraced shahadat while repulsing raiding terrorists.”

The martyred FC soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Gulzar, resident of Mianwali; Sepoy Faisal, resident of Hafiz Abad; Sepoy Abdul Wakeel, resident of Pishin; Sepoy Sher Zaman, resident of Kohat; Sepoy Jamal resident of Dera Bugti; Abdul Rauf resident of DG Khan; and Faqeer Muhammad. resident of Muzaffargarh.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the army’s media wing maintained. The ISPR added that, “Security forces are determined to thwart their nefarious designs at all costs.”