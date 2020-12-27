David Warner remains doubtful for third Test against India

SYDNEY: David Warner is still struggling to regain his former dynamism after a groin injury, meaning he is a doubtful starter for the third Test of the series against India even as Australia feel his absence ever more keenly at the top of the batting order. Australia’s coach Justin Langer revealed on Sunday that Warner was now batting comfortably in the nets as part of the hosts’ preparation for the next match, but remained affected in terms of running mobility by the after effects of the groin tear suffered during the second ODI against India at the SCG back in November. Urgency has been added to the need for Warner’s recovery by Australia’s failure to gain a first innings foothold in either of the first two Tests, meaning they are leaning heavily on their vaunted bowling attack to keep the home side ahead of India. It was Warner’s union with Joe Burns last season that gave the Australians several key platforms against Pakistan and New Zealand.













