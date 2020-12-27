Four killed, 25 injured in Islamabad road accident

ISLAMABAD: Four people were killed and 25 injured after a coaster and a passenger wagon collided on the Srinagar Highway early Sunday morning.

The accident took place near Police Lines Headquarters when the wagon jumped the traffic light and rammed into the coaster.

According to rescue officials, passengers in the coaster were all labourers who worked at the Islamabad airport.

The bodies and injured people have been moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The hospital administration said that the people killed were identified as 54-year-old Gul Khan, 44-year-old Alim Jan, and 36-year-old Naseem Khan.