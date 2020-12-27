19 flights cancelled 16 delayed and several diverted amid heavy smog around airport

LAHORE: Some 19 flights, including both domestic and international ones, have been cancelled due to heavy fog at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

The airport authorities have duly informed all the airlines about smog condition taking hold of the runways limiting the vision range, the sources within the authority have confirmed.

Due to the heavy smog the Abu Dhabi-bound private flight EY-244 due to be taken off of Lahore airport has rescheduled its itinerary, while Lahore to Sharjah departure via private PA-412 plane, too, has been canceled.