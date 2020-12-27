Mahira expresses gratitude to her ‘first friend’ in the industry

Pakistan’s favorite superstar Mahira Khan on Saturday dedicated an Instagram post to Marina Khan as she revealed the veteran actress and her husband Jaleel Akhtar ‘had a very big part to play in who I am today.’

Sharing a picture with Marina, the “Raees” actress wrote, “To the world Marina Khan is Pakistan’s ultimate sweetheart! To me Marina is my first friend in this industry.”

Mahira said, “Her and her husband Kuchu were the first people to make me feel welcome. They have unconsciously, had a very big part to play in who I am today.

“The way I conduct myself, the way I am with my juniors and seniors, the way I try to handle success and failure.. so much of it is because of all those days and nights spent at their home. A home which is always open to all, where I met some of the most amazing people.”

Expressing gratitude to the couple, Mahira added, “This is dedicated to both of them and their hearts. Thank you for this therealmarinakhan kuchakhtar . Will always be grateful for both of you in my life. Love you both.”