Zareen turns Santa Claus for underprivileged kids

Actress Zareen Khan is truly a beloved star from the Bollywood industry, and the actress just gave us one more reason to adore her this festive season. The talented star decided to spread some joy to the underprivileged by playing Santa Claus. The festive season is all about being grateful, and giving back to society and your near and dear ones. Zareen Khan led by example as she donned a Santa Claus costume and handed presents to the needy. The actress is well known for having a huge heart and her generosity shone once more, with the smiles on the faces of the little children a priceless gift for Zareen. It warms our heart to see our on-screen heroes inspire us with their good deeds in real life as well. Zareen has shown how big her heart is on numerous occasions this year, by speaking up for what she believes in and giving a voice to the unheard sections of society. And as the year draws to a close, Zareen’s kind spirit is shown once again, what a wonderful end to this tumultuous year!













