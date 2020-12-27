Pakistan Post moves up to 67th position in world rankings

Pakistan Post has moved up by 27 places from 94th to 67th position in the Universal Postal Union (the global organization of postal services) World Rankings 2020. The ranking is based on best service, confidence over service quality, reach, hard work and dedication. In 2016, Pakistan Post was ranked 94th with 29 points. Pakistan Post’s newly launched digitization project will take it to new heights in postal service in the world. The countries that are on the top of the Industrial Sector Rankings have grabbed the top positions in the Post Service Rankings. The recent improvement in the global ranking of the Pakistan Post demonstrated that the government’s efforts to improve the institutions were bearing fruit, said the sources. Sources said that the analysis is based on the integrated index for postal development, which draws on a wide range of postal data from numerous sources to provide a composite picture of postal development in 170 countries. It is pertinent to mention here that Switzerland tops the list, followed by Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and Japan.













