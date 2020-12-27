Ailing Buzdar thanks masses for prayers; calls for following SOPs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that his health condition is improving day by day and he is in self-isolation on the directions of doctors. Thanking the people for their prayers for his speedy recovery, Buzdar said that he is performing important administrative affairs from home, as holding of meetings during the recent pandemic situation is equal to playing with the lives of the people. He said that opposition’s public gathering in Lahore has increased the spread of coronavirus. “We should realise our responsibility as a nation as safeguarding the lives of people is the top priority of the government,” Buzdar added.

He urged the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safety against coronavirus and directed the hundred percent implementation on SOPs to protect people from the virus. He directed the concerned department to take effective measures for coping with the violation of the SOPs.

He further directed the cabinet committee to monitor the pandemic situation and take every possible measure to safeguard the lives of the people. He said that intensity of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is going stronger than the first one, and the people are appealed to take preventive measures as it is the only way to deal with this virus. In another statement on Saturday, the chief minister lauded the efforts of the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order, police, administration and other law enforcement agencies for ensuring best security arrangements in the province on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations. The chief minister appreciated the performance of all the institutions for maintaining law and order, besides ensuring peace. Usman Buzdar said that all the concerned institutions and officials performed their duties in an effective manner for safeguarding the life and property of the people. He also thanked Allah Almighty that the celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas were held in a peaceful atmosphere. He said that Christian community celebrated Christmas in a safe and comfortable environment in New Pakistan. Excellent arrangements were made for the Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations as well.

He commended Christian community for following the SOPs during the Christmas celebrations.

He also lauded the hard work of members of the cabinet committee for maintaining peace and law and order as well as the coordination of the concerned agencies with the departments in this regard.

He said that the concerned institutions and officials will have to perform their duties with the same zeal in the future as well for the protection of life and property of the people.