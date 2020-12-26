New Zealand grants approval for cruises to resume in 2021

New Zealand is becoming the next world destination to permit a limited resumption of cruising starting in February 2021, as the Ministry of Health granted conditional approval to the French cruise company Ponant to restart cruises in New Zealand limited to local residents.

Ponant responded thanking the New Zealand officials and calling it an important first step. The company had been in dialogue for months with officials in both New Zealand and Australia hoping to open a regional travel bubble. While Australia remains closed to cruising, Ponant said it looked forward to the opportunities in New Zealand and believes these actions “takes us closer to the time when borders reopen and cruising resumes.”

Ponant announced that it will position its 9,900 gross ton cruise ship the Le Lapérouse in New Zealand to offer cruises around the islands. Introduced in December 2017, the ship is designed for luxury expedition cruising and accommodates a maximum of 184 passengers. The cruise ship is currently anchored off Jakarta.