Dry skin in winter? Try these natural ingredients for remedy

Winter is here and the most apparent effect of cold weather is on our skin. It becomes chapped, flaky, dull, and dry. This happens because of the harsh weather conditions that make our skin lose its natural oils, thereby making it dry and lifeless. That is why it is all the more important to nourish our skin during this cold weather. But, how?

Fret not! This winter season, nourish and moisturize your skin with natural ingredients such as superfoods as they give your skin a boost of vitamins, antioxidants, and essential nutrients.

Dolly Kumar, Cosmetic Engineer, suggests some superfoods that can do wonders to your skin.

Milk and Rose

Rose has myriad benefits and can do wonders for your skin. The flower is full of antioxidants, vitamins, essential fatty acids, minerals, and has anti-inflammatory as well as antibacterial properties. On the other hand, milk has been known since time immemorial to effectively treat skin dryness and helping in conditioning and moisturization. So, pampering your skin with this super-rich mix helps remove dead skin, and makes your skin smooth and silky.

Cherry and Berry

Cherries and blackberries are known to make our skin glow and look beautiful. How? High water content in them helps hydrate our skin, resulting in bright, vibrant, and clear skin. Also, these superfoods are abundant in nutrients, vitamins and anti-o, we can also switch to berries as this magic potion not only helps in detoxifying our skin but also in treating acne.

Grapefruit

Whatever be your skin type, grapefruit is a highly potent superfood. Often revered as the ‘fruit of paradise’, it is an excellent source of Vitamin A and C and is also rich in minerals and antioxidants. So, applying grapefruit to your face rejuvenates it instantly while making the skin smooth and plump.

Carambola and Shea Butter

The magical combination of carambola and shea butter is just the perfect treat for your skin. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C that protects and nourishes while leaving your skin softer, smoother, and deeply moisturized.

Blueberries and Olive Oil

Blueberries are good for our body – both inside and out – as they contain a ton of fiber as well as vitamin A and C. Similarly, olive oil helps in moisturizing our skin. So, cleansing your skin with a mixture of blueberries, olive oil, and honey removes dead skin cells and unclog pores. It gives the perfect glow to your skin while making it look fresh.

Strawberries

Apart from our skin, our lips also tend to bear the brunt of the harsh climate as they become chapped and dry. We know that the skin on our lips is much softer and thinner and so it needs constant nourishment. The best way to do so is to opt for a lip balm made from strawberry. It is because strawberries contain vitamin C and salicylic acid, which provide nourishment to our skin. Strawberries help lock in moisture, banish dryness, and leave us with softer, smoother lips.