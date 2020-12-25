Top dealers get recognized by Sarsabz Fertilizer

Sarsabz Fertilizer organized a special awards ceremony in Multan on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, as part of its loyalty program ‘Sarsabz Royals’, to reward and recognize its top performing and long standing dealers from around the country. Around 2800 active dealers from all over Pakistan enthusiastically registered to participate in these annual performance awards while the most performing dealers were recognized with special achievement gifts and prizes.

The event also highlighted those dealers that have been long associated with Fatima Group for more than 15 years, who were overwhelmed on earning such respect and recognition. They mentioned that such encouragement and appreciation of dealers by Fatima Group is a sign of its professional support and realization of the important role that dealers are playing towards ensuring availability of fertilizer across the country for Pakistani farmers. Top officials from Fatima Group attended the event including Khurram Javed Maqbool, Director Marketing and Sales, Rabel Sadozai, National Marketing Manager at Fatima Group, Muhammad Mobeen, Senior Brand Manager, Hafsa Alqai, Channel Manager, and Zile-Ali, Channel Manager.

“Sarsabz dealers are the backbone of our operations to ensure ample availability of fertilizer for farmers across the country. Through our Sarsabz Royals platform, we intend to highlight and recognize the important role played by Sarsabz dealers to ensure our national food security and their continued support towards Pakistan’s economic prosperity through agriculture”, said Khurram Javed Maqbool, Director Marketing at Fatima Group.













