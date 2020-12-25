Govt should go home if can’t resolve people’s issues: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that while the PTI-led government is busy making tall claims about improved economic indicators, people are committing suicide because of poverty, a private TV channel reported.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Pakistan is lagging behind even Afghanistan and Bangladesh in terms of gross domestic product (GDP). Shedding light on woes of the common man, Bilawal said that people are slapped with hiked electricity and gas bills, but they do not get an adequate supply of electricity or gas in their houses. “What solutions do you have for the masses? What are you even doing for them,” Bilawal questioned Imran Khan. “The PM only says ‘what can I do’ whenever the country finds itself in crises.”

“When Kashmir was attacked, the PM said ‘what can I do?’ People are suffering from extreme poverty and inflation, and the premier continues to say ‘what can I do’,” he said, adding that Imran Khan should resign from his position and go home if he does not have the solution to Pakistan’s problems. “We are the ones who know how to solve people’s problems because we steered Pakistan away from crises [in 2008] when the entire world was struggling with a global recession,” Bhutto-Zardari claimed. “We did not abandon the masses even during the most critical situation in history.”