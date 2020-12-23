Alizeh Shah signs for web series with UrduFlix Originals titled ‘Dulhan Aur Aik Raat’

Actress Alizeh Shah is ready to star in an exclusive web series for Pakistan’s first ever Urdu streaming platform UrduFlix with titled ‘Dulhan Aur Aik Raat.’

The platform that is being launched sometime in mid-January already has viewers excited for what is about to enfold. The platform would be host to several original dramas, web series, and international shows dubbed in the Urdu language.

Details about the newly announced web series haven’t been revealed yet, though this would be the first time Alizey Shah would be starring in a web series, who originally garnered fame for her performance in the 2019 hit Ehd-e-wafa.

The first Urdu OTT platform owned by Emax Media Pvt ltd. is officially expected to launch in mid-January 2021.

‘UrduFlix’ will provide viewers with access to original Urdu films, series, documentaries, cartoons, and Urdu dubbed Turkish dramas. The new platform brings in a plethora of new-age content- from original to already popular dramas and films, making Emax Media the first-ever independent network in Pakistan to launch a dedicated Urdu OTT platform.