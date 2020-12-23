Afghan police say bomb tears through car, killing 5

A roadside bomb tore through a vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul Tuesday, killing at least five people, four of them doctors, police said. The doctors worked at the Puli Charkhi prison, Kabul’s main penitentiary, and were killed as they were on the way to their office in the city’s Doghabad neighborhood. It was not immediately clear if the doctors were targeted in the attack. The car, a white sedan, did not appear to have any markings on it that indicated that its passengers were medical workers. The vehicle was almost completely destroyed in the blast. Ferdaws Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said two others were wounded in the attack. The identity of the fifth person killed was not immediately known. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which damaged nearby buildings and shops. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital of Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.













