Cheques given away under Christmas celebrations

Under the arrangements of Akhuwat, a ceremony was held at First Presbyterian Church Railway Road to distribute interest-free loans to deserving Christian families relating to Christmas. Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan distributed checks worth Rs 15 million to 300 families. Chairman Steering Committee Akhuwat Mian Kamaluddin, Secretary Moazzam Bin Zahoor, Aslam Javed, Mian Shafiq Anjum, Haji Abid, Arshad Siddiqui, Dr. Khalid Mahmood Shoq, Babar Dogar, Sajjad Haider Faiq Noori, Tehmina Riaz, Naeem Haider and other members were also present. Divisional Commissioner said that the provision of small interest-free loans to improve the economic condition of resource-deprived families under the auspices of the Akhuwat is a revolutionary program that was reaping success due to goodwill and transparency.

He asked the borrowers to increase their employment by working with honesty and sincerity and repay the loan as per the conditions so that other deserving families could also be facilitated with this program. He also appreciates the welfare services of the entire team of the fraternity in this regard. Talking to the media representatives, the Commissioner said that the Akhuwat has undoubtedly become the largest institution in the world with small loans and this institution is based on the themes of brotherhood, selflessness, and sacrifice. He said that the entire team of the Akhuwat, full of the spirit of humanitarian service, was holding the hands of the weak and deserving members of the society which was unprecedented.He wished the Christian community a Merry Christmas. The Chairman Standing Committee said that faith, benevolence, sincerity and unity are the four main pillars of Akhuwat and under the auspices of the Akhuwat so far more than 3.1 million deserving families across the country have a debt of Rs.120 billion. He said that under the auspices of the Akhuwat, the journey from poverty to prosperity is on and services in the fields of education and health are also being provided. During the function, prayers were also offered for the success and blessings of the borrowers. On this occasion, Commissioner Saqib Manan along with other participants also cut a Christmas cake.