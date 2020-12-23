Lahore locality facing SNGPL negligence for the last five years

A locality in Lahore has been facing the negligence of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited for the last few years while issue has been lingering on due to departmental procedures.

The residents of Chaman Park near Mughalpura have been facing the trouble of low gas pressure not only in winter but in summer also since 2016. Despite repeated requests to the concerned officials, no one is bothering to resolve the issue. Mr. Zulfikar Ali, a resident of the locality told this scribe that the matter has been brought to the notice of Mr. Rashed Inayat, Chief Engineer SNGPL, at Gurumnagat Road but still the matter has been pending. It has been learnt that the case has been stuck at the design section and Mr. Ahsan Javed, a concerned official, has been authorized to resolve the issue but he too has put the matter on the back burner.

Shareef, another senior citizen told the media that our matter will not be resolved unless we stage a sit-in on the Canal Road or at SNGPL office. Through the media, the residents have requested the concerned higher authorities to intervene and resolve the gas pressure issue in the locality, which has become serious problem for residents who cannot cook food or take benefit of the utility despite paying bills regularly.