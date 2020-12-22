Growers get orientation on PM NAEP

Growers of the district were educated about the features of the Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Program (NAEP) during an orientation ceremony organized by the District Directorate of Agriculture here on Tuesday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Shoukat Iqbal, president Tank Ittehad Haji Muhammad Zaman Bitani, South Waziristan District Director Agriculture Anwar Khan Bitani and a good number of farmers attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, District Director Muhammad Tariq informed the participants that the District Directorate of Agriculture had distributed 5500 bags of wheat among the growers of the command area of WARAN Canal to support the peasants and enhance agricultural productivity. He noted that farmers of the district were being provided with the subsidized seeds and agricultural nutrients under the PM NAEP.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Shoukat Iqbal while addressing the growers hoped that the program would strengthen the agriculture sector and bring uplift to the agricultural production of the district.

Malik Ashraf, Qasim Khan and other growers of the district applauded the services of the District Directorate of Agriculture and demanded of the government to provide the district with advanced technological agriculture machinery to bring effectiveness and efficiency in agriculture practices for improved productivity.