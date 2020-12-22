Shadab Khan batting at number five position exposed Pakistan: Sohail

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former batsman Aamer Sohail, in a Youtube video on Monday, has criticised the management’s decision to promote skipper Shadab Khan at the number five slot in the batting order during the humiliating second Twenty20 International (T20I) defeat faced by the Men in Green at the hands of New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The 54-year-old refrained himself from calling the leg-spinner a ‘bits and pieces player’ while claiming that his position exposed the system within the side. “Your system is totally exposed when a utility player, I don’t want to use the word bits and pieces player, Shadab Khan bats at number five. It exposes your entire system. You don’t have two openers. You are sending a message to the aspiring and upcoming openers that you should not do it because we are going to use a middle-order batsman for that slot,” Sohail said. The former cricketer believed that there was no clear thought process with regards to team management while urging the side to step up their game for the remainder of the ongoing series. “The batting order in each game is different. This shows that there is no thinking involved. I would only say that they will have to raise their game. They have to pull up their socks. They have to make the right decisions that have some planning and motives behind them. We have already lost the series. We should win the next game to salvage some pride. The next game can only be won if they start thinking. The players’ shot selection and shocked reactions to bouncers that a lot of work needs to be done to bring quality into the side,” he said.













