PIA cancels flights to Saudi Arabia amid new strain of Covid-19

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday announced the cancellation of flights to and from Saudi Arabia following the suspension of all international flights by General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) after the spread of a new strain of Covid-19.

The spokesperson of the national carrier said that PIA flights to and from Saudi Arabia have been cancelled from December 21, adding that the flights will remain suspended till the further orders of the Saudi Arabian aviation authority. After getting permission by GACA, the passengers will be adjusted into flights, he added.

On Monday, PK-9739 and PK-9760 Multan-Jeddah-Lahore were cancelled. Moreover, flights to Lahore-Jeddah-Lahore, Islamabad-Dammad-Islamabad, Lahore-Dammam-Lahore, Karachi-Madina and Madina-Karachi were also cancelled. In addition, flights from Lahore to Madina, Madina to Karachi, Madina to Multan and Karachi-Jeddah-Karachi were also cancelled.

According to the notification, the country has temporarily suspended all international flights for travellers which could be extended for another week due to the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 among a number of countries. It read that cargo flights will be excluded from the flights’ suspension order which was taken into effect from December 21 midnight.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia suspended all international commercial flights for a renewable week except for the foreign flights already in the kingdom which will be allowed to leave. The entry to the kingdom through land and seaports will be also suspended for a renewable week, and those measures come after the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 among a number of countries.