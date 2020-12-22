Arrangements for Christmas celebrations reviewed

The comprehensive administrative and security measures have been taken to ensure that the Christmas celebrations in the district are held in a peaceful and pleasant atmosphere and the cooperation of religious leaders was essential in this regard.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali at a meeting of District Interfaith Harmony Committee in which Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez, District Manager Auqaf Shahbaz Hussain, Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Syed Tajmal Hussain Zaidi, Father Emerick Joseph, Munir Niazi, Dr. Abu Bakar and other members of the committee were also present.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the full support of the members of the committee in maintaining the ideal atmosphere of public order and religious harmony in the district.

He said that brotherhood was the guarantee of lasting peace for which the spirit of scholars of all schools of thought and their followers was commendable.

He said that sectarian harmony, and interfaith unity were the most important requirements of the time for which the role of religious scholars is an indisputable fact which would maintain. He also apprised the committee members of the details of necessary arrangements made for Christmas and said that 8 Christmas special bazaars in the district would remain functional from December 22 to December 24.

He appealed for adopting corona SOPs, because as the current second wave of Corona is dangerous, which requires precautions. He wished the Christian community a Merry Christmas and said that the district police would provide foolproof security on Christmas Eve.

Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar and other religious scholars said that scholars of all faiths would continue to render their services for the promotion of lasting peace, religious tolerance, love and affection. They said that they would participate in the festivities of the Christian community on Christmas Eve as per previous traditions.