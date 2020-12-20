Two more kids die of malnutrition in Tharparkar; toll reaches 755 this year

Two more children died of malnutrition and other diseases at Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar, on Sunday. Overall 39 children have died of malnutrition and other diseases this month, local health officials said. Total death count of children due to malnutrition and other diseases in Sindh’s desert district of Tharparkar has reached 755 this year, officials said. More than 50 children have been under medical treatment at various government hospitals in the Thar region. The Supreme Court had summoned the Sindh’s chief secretary and other top officials previously in a case pertaining to the deaths of children owing to malnutrition in Tharparkar. Undernourishment and other health problems in the desert district continued to take a toll of human lives in the area. The authorities’ callous attitude and disregard towards the problem is causing loss of innocent lives in the border district, which is rich with a huge coal reserve along with other natural resources.













