IG Punjab chairs a plenary meeting for Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day and New Year Night

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that RPOs, DPOs should not only formulate security plans under their supervision for the protection of Christian places of worship across the province on Christmas Eve but also ensure proper checking of security duty of sensitive churches in the field and also pay special attention to the efficient use of modern technology in security arrangements. He added that full use should be made of CCTV cameras, metal detectors and walk-through gates for the security of A-category churches, while additional personnel should be deployed for the security of places of worship and parks besides Christian places of worship. He further said that all available resources should be utilized for the security of national celebrations on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day while special squads of police teams should be formed on New Year’s night to maintain law and order situation in all major cities including Lahore and ensure that action is being taken regardless of the status of the offending elements. He further said that action should not be delayed against the youths who were involved in aerial firing on New Year’s Eve, one wheeling and rioting by removing the silencer from the motorcycle, especially to ensuring compliance with the law from the parents of the accused by taking surety bonds. He urged that crackdown against the sellers of raw or poisonous liquor, ice and other narcotics and synthetic drugs should be intensified across the province and a report on the operations against the elements involved in the sale of liquor should be sent to the Central Police Office on daily basis. He further said that PHP and traffic police should be on high alert for the convenience and guidance of the citizens in foggy weather and awareness campaign regarding fog lights and reflectors, speed limit should be continued. He issued these instructions while giving instructions to the officers at an important meeting held at the Central Police Office here today. During the meeting, security arrangements for Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day and New Year’s Eve were reviewed.

Briefing the IG Punjab, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan said that the command officers have been directed to take all necessary measures for the security of Christmas markets, major highways, banks, parks and recreational places because the Christian community after completing their worship, a large number of people visit these places. The IG Punjab further directed that all DPOs should be in full touch with the local Christian elders in their districts so that with their cooperation the participants of their religious rites across the province could be provided full protection. ? He further said that search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations should be continued in all the districts of the province and the patrol hours of Dolphin, Peru and Patrol forces in the vicinity of sensitive areas should be further extended. He added that a systematic and effective plan of police patrol should be made for New Year night security arrangements in the cities so that legal action against the culprits should not be delayed at all. Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif, MD Safe City Additional IG Rao Sardar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzada Sultan, Additional IG Logistics Ali Amir Malik, DIG Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Legal Jawad Ahmed Dogar, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, DIG IT Waqas Nazir, Shahid Javed, DIG Training Dr. Suleiman Sultan Rana and other officers were also present in the meeting.