Fog disrupts air, rail traffic

Fog and harsh weather conditions disrupted air and train travel on Saturday also, cancelling and delaying flights at Allama Iqbal International Airport and trains at Lahore Railway Station

The dense fog around Lahore Airport disrupted flights schedule as six flights cancelled and nine were delayed.

Flight XY-317 from Riyadh to Lahore Airport, flight XY-318 to Riyadh from Lahore Airport were cancelled, flight PK-306 from Karachi to Lahore Airport have been cancelled. PA-416 and flight PA-417 from Dubai have also been cancelled. Flight ER-543 to Quetta from Lahore Airport was delayed by six hours while Turkish Air flight TK-715 to Istanbul departed after five hours late and British Airways flight BA-259 from London have also been delayed by three hours. Flight EY-243 from Abu Dhabi to Lahore arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport with a delay of three hours. Train schedule was also affected due to fog in different parts of the country. Trains from Karachi and Quetta are delayed for hours, the TV channel reported that Awami Express was delayed by four hours and 40 minutes.

The Pakistan Met Department said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts on Saturday.