Planning Minister Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

“Just got my covid test result and it is positive. Will be isolating at home,” he said in a statement on twitter. Asad Umar also heads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) which oversees the coronavirus situation in the country.

A day earlier, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that over 5,000 people had tested positive and more 176 deaths were reported in two days.

While 309 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan, the occupancy of vents showed that as many as 44 per cent of the ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients were occupied in Islamabad, 43pc in Multan, 30pc in Lahore and 27pc vents were occupied in Peshawar. The situation of oxygen beds showed that in Peshawar 60pc, Rawalpindi 41pc, Multan 39pc and in Islam­abad 39pc beds were occupied.