Descon marks 43rd Founder’s Day

Keeping with its tradition, Descon marked its 43rd Founder’s Day to commemorate the success and legacy of the company. With the challenging situation and the safety of the employees under consideration, Descon celebrated this auspicious moment with a congratulatory message and by sending giveaways to its employees to celebrate their characteristic resilience and perseverance.

In honour of the Founder’s Day, a small ceremony was also held at the Descon Headquarters in Lahore, where CEOs of Descon Engineering, Power, and Chemicals businesses congratulated the team and appreciated the hard work every member has put in for the success of the organization. Similar ceremonies were organized at all Descon locations and project sites, both local and overseas.

Each year, Founder’s Day is an opportunity for Descon to appreciate the employees around the world for their dedication and commitment towards the company. This 43rd-year journey was a result of all the stakeholders who assisted in strengthening the foundation of Descon in the previous years and vouch to continue their support in the future to help keep the organizations legacy buoyant.

Taimur Dawood uplifted the spirits of the employees in a video message commenting, “We live in an ever-changing world, which got even more complicated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations who adapt and evolve with agility come out to be successful, while those who resist change, struggle, and endanger their existence, or completely get wiped out and are forgotten. I take great pride to say that time and again we, Descon, have shown the courage and dedication to overcome obstacles and challenges that have come our way. I am confident that every Desconian will continue to do so in the future. On this auspicious occasion, I would like to pay tribute to the founder of Descon Mr. Razak Dawood, who two and a half years ago decided to work for an even bigger cause and left Descon, trusting us to carry on with his legacy and continue to build Descon for the next century.”

Descon is a multinational company, headquartered in Pakistan, with diverse interests in the power, chemical, engineering, and construction industries, with allied interests in inspection and testing.