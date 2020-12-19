TME, PIA sign MoU for mutual cooperation

The Millennium Education (TME) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), says a press release.

The meeting was chaired by Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik, Chairman and CEO Pakistan International Airlines, and Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, founder and chief executive of The Millennium Education, Pakistan and their team members. The main objective of this memorandum of understanding is to promote industry-academia linkages, corporate collaborations and professional development. Both organizations mutually agreed to enhance cooperation in many areas including offering privileged discounts, arranging internships, orientations on entrepreneurship, trainings and giving practical exposure of theoretical knowledge.

PIA accepted The Millennium Education as a ‘Partner Education System’ where TME has offered customized ‘privileged’ charges for their esteemed company’s employees binding all their brands, including Roots Millennium Schools, Millennium Colleges, Future World Schools, The Little Millennium and The Millennium Universal Colleges, Pakistan. The Millennium Education accepted PIA as its official airline of choice.

Speaking on the occasion, TME Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq explained his vision that where he sees TME in coming years and how the collaboration will open new horizons for both the parties. He explained that the TME has gained national and international recognition for providing quality education. Whereas, Chairman and CEO PIA Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik appreciated the dedication and commitment shown by TME and further added that the collaboration will add value and create opportunities for both the parties.

Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik signed the MoU at The Millennium Education Head Office in Islamabad. TME and PIA are hopeful that through this MoU both parties will endeavor to strengthen, promote and develop academic, community and corporate engagement and education benefits.

The Millennium Education has a global vision and holds true to local perspective and needs while accomplishing its vision.