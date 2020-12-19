2021 will be the year of farmers: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has termed 2021 as the year of farmers and said that those who make substandard seeds and counterfeit pesticides are national criminals and they will be punished.

The leaders of the past have been making only claims for the farmers with no practical results but the incumbent government of PTI will fulfill all the promises made to the farmers. He was addressing the “Salam Kisan Sir Sabz Pakistan” event and talking to the media on the occasion of ‘Kisan Day’ at Governor’s House Lahore on Friday while Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal were present on the occasion. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Fatima Group CEO Fawad Ahmad Mukhtar, President Pakistan Kisan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar and Secretary Pakistan Kisan Ittehad Chaudhry Ehsan Akram were also present. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the rulers of the past have been completely ignoring the problems of the farmers and the agriculture sector.

A special committee has been set up under the chairmanship of me and the Chief Minister of Punjab. We are meeting every week to resolve farmers’ issues, an increase in cotton production.

We will work on an urgent basis to solve the problems of the farmers as well as to provide them with quality seeds. Addressing the event, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that unless the farmers of Pakistan are strong and prosperous, we cannot fully succeed in the mission of making Pakistan developed and prosperous. The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to solve the problems of farmers on an emergency basis for which all resources will be mobilized. Provincial Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that we will set up model villages in Punjab where officers of all departments related to farming including agriculture department and livestock department will be present and the problems of farmers will be solved at their doorsteps. The Punjab government is also launching various programs for the farmers in which they will be given full relief. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan said that the present government is not only talking but also taking practical steps to solve the problems of the farmers. Steps are being taken to solve the problems in months, not years, he added. Fawad Ahmad Mukhtar of Fatima Group said that whatever steps the present government will take to solve the problems of the farmers, we will fully support them and every year Farmers’ Day will be celebrated in a fuller way than before.