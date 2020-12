Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi stunned fans with her singing talent when she shared a video of herself on social media. Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi stunned fans with her singing talent when she shared a video of herself on social media.

In the video she sung the original sound track of family drama Raaz-e-Ulfat.

The Geo Entertainment drama features her alongside Shehzad Sheikh.

According to details there is a singing competition on who can sing the OST the best and it seems like the competition is though.