Agents of change

It is so sad that we have ignored our real heroes and sons of soil, especially social scientists in Pakistan. Recently, US President-elect Joe Biden included Pakistan-born Ali Zaidi as deputy White House Climate Coordinator. He is lucky to get the media attention for being the highest ranking Pakistani-American in the Biden administration. Back at home, a galaxy of such stars awaits public attention. The world has recognized the services of great Pakistani brains in natural and social sciences but we have not paid due credit to them for certain reasons. On the same pattern the two big names in rural development i.e Akhter Hameed Khan and Shoaib Sultan Khan who were awarded the prestigious the Ramon Magsaysay Award equivalent to Asian Nobel Prize, were ignored in their country as no road or street was dedicated or named to them. They are the two globally recognized development brains in economics and rural development. It is sad to note that many other countries pay homage to the incredible contributions of their scientists; we pay no attention to our globally recognized brains. Akhter Hameed Khan and Shoaib Sultan Khan are pioneers in rural development programmes in South Asia. Being leaders with legacy they deserve to be acknowledged. Both are the iconic and pioneer figures in the social sector who worked for the poor. It is worth mentioning that they are recipients of so many distinguished awards globally. It is encouraging to note that Shoaib Sultan Khan was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for “Unleashing the power and potential of the poor” in 2009 but then the same award was conferred on President Barak Husain Obama. It is one of the biggest tragedies of our times that we as a nation ignore and even revile such personalities who are considered as greatest and globally recognized intellectuals in development economics and poverty alleviation.

Many great Pakistanis are conspicuously missing from our history books and school lessons. We have not given due place and credit to these towering personalities and their extraordinary achievements. In the West, our brains are recognized for their landmark scientific milestones but at home, no government official would dare to acknowledge their greatness. The silence still exists with reference to our development sector brains who deserve to be recognized in our national curriculum and books. The government should strive to benefit from experiences of our living legends as much as it can. *