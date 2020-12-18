LSA announces winners for the categories of fashion, film, television and music

The Lux Style Awards (LSA) office announced the winners for the 19th Lux Style Awards in Karachi on Thursday. This is the first time in the 19-year history of the LSA’s that the entire judging and awarding process has been conducted online. This was an intrinsic part of the LSA’s efforts to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organisers. The Lux Style Awards is Pakistan’s most prestigious awards night and fans and viewers wait in anticipation for the event that honours winners in 28 categories. Two Lifetime Achievement Awards were announced as well In a first for LSA, the winners in the categories of Fashion, Film, Music and TV are also being announced ahead of the virtually recorded ceremony, which is to be shown online next week. The Lux Style Awards is Pakistan’s most prestigious awards night and fans and viewers wait in anticipation for the event that honours winners in 28 categories. Two Lifetime Achievement Awards were announced as well. Anwar Maqsood, revered compere, writer and host par-excellence, will be conferred the Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion was awarded to photo journalist and photographer Tapu Javeri. Winners Fashion Model of the Year — Male Hasnain Lehri Model of the Year — Female Zara Abid (posthumous) Achievement in Fashion Design — Pret Generation Achievement in Fashion Design — Luxury Pret Sana Safinaz Achievement in Fashion Design — Bridal Couture Sana Safinaz Best Menswear Designer Ismail Farid Best Fashion Photographer Shahbaz Shazi Best Makeup and Hair Artist Saima Bargfrede Best Emerging Talent Sachal Afzal for Male Model Film Best Film ‘Laal Kabootar’ Best Director Kamal Khan for ‘Laal Kabootar’ Best Film Actor — Viewer’s Choice Ahmed Ali Akbar for ‘Laal Kabootar’ Best Film Actress — Viewer’s Choice Mahira Khan for ‘Superstar’ Best Film Actor Critics Rashid Farooqui for ‘Laal Kabootar’ Best Film Actress Critics Mahira Khan for ‘Superstar’ Music Best Song “Raavi” by Sajjad Ali from Raavi Singer of the Year Hadia Hashmi — “Bol Hu” Best Emerging Talent Big Foot Music — Hamad Khan, Sohaib Lari Best Playback Singer Ali Tariq for “Behka Na” from ‘Parey Hut Love’ Best Original Sound Track “Ranjha Ranjha Kardi” by JB Sisters/Rahma Ali Composed & Produced by Sami Khan Television Best TV Play ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ Best Play Director Kashif Nisar for ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’ Best Play Writer Faiza Iftikhar for ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’ Best TV Actor — Critics Zahid Ahmed for ‘Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb’ Best TV Actress — Critics Iqra Aziz for ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’ Best TV Actor — Viewer’s Choice Imran Ashraf for ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’ Best TV Actress — Viewer’s Choice Yumna Zaidi for ‘Inkaar’ Best Emerging Talent TV Shees Gul for ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’