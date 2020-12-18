Turkish University gives award to Pakistan Embassy School director

Turkey’s leading OSTIM Technical University conferred the first ever ‘International Education Entrepreneur Excellence Award’ upon Syed Ghalib Raza Gillani, Director, Pakistan Embassy School Ankara at a prestigious ceremony.

Prof Dr Emrullah ??ler, Chairman of National Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Commission of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey was the guest of honour while Ambassador of Pakistan Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi; Chairman of OST?M Board of Trustees, Orhan Ayd?n; Rector of OST?M Technical University, Prof Dr Murat Yülek; faculty members of OSTIM Technical University and Pakistan Embassy School attended the award ceremony. In his remarks, Prof Dr Emrullah I?ler, said Pakistan is our brotherly country and Turks are grown up saying “Jeevay Pakistan.” He reiterated the importance of mutual cooperation and development of the two countries in the field of education.

Ambassador Syrus Qazi in his speech said conferment of this inaugural award by OSTIM Technical University is not only an honour for Ghalib Gillani but also an honour for Pakistan Embassy and the Pakistani academia. He noted that Pakistan Embassy School is an important educational outpost of Pakistan which has a proud history of contribution to the education of students from Pakistan, Turkey and over 50 foreign nationalities. The Ambassador emphasized that the school is an important source of cementing Pakistan-Turkey relations. He appreciated the hard work and contribution of Ghalib Gillani for making Pakistan Embassy School a symbol of pride for Pakistan. Orhan Ayd?n, in his address highlighted the special nature of Pakistan-Turkey relations. He hoped that these fraternal relations will be further strengthened through educational collaboration.