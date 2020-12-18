Failure of diplomac

The country is going to face tough days ahead, even though a rosy picture the government team may wish to draw for the masses. Economy is already staggering. And the failure of our Foreign Ministry to keep the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) from resorting to the most unusual demand regarding the return of $1 billion is telling. Details of the commercial loan that Pakistan has taken from China to repay the KSA loan have yet to come out in the open for discussion. One point is clear: these commercial loans are easy to get but harder to return. Pakistan has already paid $1 billion to the KSA and the remaining $1 billion will be paid next month, hence squaring the balance with the Kingdom. All along, the Kingdom and the US (read international monetary sources) have been sources of financial help whenever the country needs, which it does more often than not. Under Trump, the US turned back from all kinds of aid or loan whatsoever as a matter of policy. The kingdom, led by Muhammad bin Suleman (MBS), followed the suite and shifted focus from external to internal affairs. Almost all foreign workers were sent back from the Kingdom; mercenaries fighting different fights in the name of religion had their contracts cancelled. But it does not mean that the foreign adventures were put back. It was a paradigm shift but Pakistan did not grasp it. Moreover, there is no consistency in our foreign policy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan played to the gallery in the UN session advocating the popular rhetoric against Israel and the West. He played ball with Turkey and Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad in the heat of populism. Ground realities were ignored. As a result, the government suffered at the cost of individual charisma, which is a byproduct of populism.

The US and our Western allies now look at us with doubt. The populist leaders are being shown the door there. It has started with the fall of Trump. It is vital for the recovery of the economy that our decisions are based on reality, instead of idealism. After repaying this $3 billion loan, we will not have much in our reserves.

Unfortunate is the fact that all the negative indicators like sudden depreciation of rupee, increase in prices, mega lay-offs and flight of the capital are being called positive by a team of the government. We should now tell the truth and admit our loss. A sense of loss is vital to spring up into excellence. We cannot turn around as long as we stand in the state of denial and keep on saying that all this is orchestrated by India. Outside forces can only monovor when we give them room to do so. Efforts should be made to win the confidence of the allies back. *