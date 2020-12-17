Xenith-PR receives ‘Best PR Agency Award’ at Biz Today Business Awards 2020

Xenith Public Relations (Pvt.) Ltd., a PR agency in Pakistan and an affiliate of Fleishman Hillard, a global PR & digital marketing agency, has been accorded with the “Best PR Agency Award” at the Biz Today Business Awards 2020 during a ceremony held in Karachi.

Honoring businesses across various sectors and industries of the country for their invaluable services, the event was the first edition of its business awards, organized by the Biz Today editorial board. The main theme behind this year’s ceremony was to appreciate and acknowledge the resilience of industry leaders during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to encourage them to demonstrate the same value in their future endeavors.

Serving since 1999, Xenith PR is identified as one of the pioneers of PR in Pakistan, nationally renowned and trusted for its PR and communications consultancy services. Owing to its effective, innovative, and ethical long-term partnership and relationship building strategies and an eye for specific needs of clients, Xenith PR holds clientele from diverse sectors including food, communications and technology, chemicals and fertilizers, and banking industries. The recognition by Biz Today is a testimony of its continued commitment to providing top-quality integrated services to its clients and delivering quantifiable results.

“On behalf of our team, I would like to thank Biz Today for bestowing us with this honor and for their continuous support” said Raheel Nabi, Chief Disruption Officer, Xenith Public Relations, expressing his views on this achievement. “The success we have achieved today would not have been possible without the on-going guidance of our CEO, the hard work of our team, the trust and loyalty our clients put in us and the unwavering support we continue to receive from the entire media industry,” he added.”