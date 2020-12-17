Tahir Ashrafi did not visit Israel

He did not leave the country since 4 months due to pandemic.

The UAE was the first Arab country to normalize relations with the Jewish state after years of delays in improving Arab-Israeli relations.

Pakistan currently does not recognize the state of Israel over its thwarting of Palestinians’ aspirations for a state of their own. Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the Sinai peninsula and the Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future free state, a demand Pakistan has supported for decades.