Robber makes away with Rs1.8mn after looting ATM in Karachi

A robber looted around Rs1.8 million from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), belonging to a private bank, in the Karimabad area of Karachi on Wednesday. The CCTV footage of the incident revealed that the robber opened the ATM, emptied two cash trays present in the machine and left the third as it only contained Rs5,000. Reportedly the suspect took between five to six minutes to rob the ATM. The bank alarm did not go off and the management remained unaware for some time. According to the bank’s management, no security guard was deployed at the bank at the time of the robbery. . “The unidentified accused took out the ATM tray of a private bank and fled,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum. “The incident took place between four and five in the morning and further investigations are underway.” The port city witnesses multiple large robberies during the year. In the past, banks have also been looted, often with the assistance of insiders. In order to control such incidents, the police routinely records details of security guards posted at banks and urge the management to be the alert for any unusual activity at bank premises.













