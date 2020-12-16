Dr N.A. Baloch remembered on his 103rd birth anniversary

JAMSHORO: The vice chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat paid rich tributes to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on his 103rd birth anniversary celebrated here on Wednesday and said that the noted researcher led his entire life for the spread of education and knowledge besides that of reincarnating Sindh in real sense.

He said that Dr N.A. Baloch produced work of international standards and he was a man who kept conducting research on a variety of subjects round the clock and throughout the year.

This he said while speaking at the cake cutting ceremony of Dr Baloch’s 103rd birth anniversary held at Dr N.A. Baloch chair, Benazir Convention Centre, University of Sindh, Jamshoro. The ceremony was organized under the auspices of Dr. N. A. Baloch Research Foundation in collaboration with the department of Sindhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that as Dr Baloch’s follower, he didn’t think anyone could match the late researcher’s contribution.

He observed that Dr Baloch was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth; but he achieved greatness through utter hard work, commitment, dedication and devotion adding that he did not create space for himself at the cost of others.

Dr Burfat eulogized Dr Baloch for writing in depth on Ranikot to prove that the Talpurs built the fort under the supervision of Wali Mohammad Leghari.

“Dr Baloch had in fact revived Sindh,” Dr Burfat said and added that he was actually the benefactor of Sindhi people who gave them consciousness to seek quality education and opt for research.

He said Dr Baloch’s most of work was either in English or Persian that’s why people abroad knew him quite well. He said only some international level research could match his work.

On the occasion, the vice chancellor Dr Burfat cut the birthday cake of Dr N.A. Baloch. Among others, registrar Dr Ameer Ali Abro, director Sindhology Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan Mughal, dean faculty of arts Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro, Taj Joyo, Muhammad Ali Manjhi,Dr Muhammad Ali Leghari, Abdul Qadir Khati, Ghaus Leghari, Faheem Noonari, Dr Fayaz Latif, Muhammad Shafique Baloch, Nafees Ahmed Shaikh, Muhammad Rafique, Ali Muhammad Baloch- son of the late scholar, Arz Muhammad Baloch, Muhammad Arif Baloch, Irshad Ali Leghari, Arshad Baloch, controllers of semester & annual examinations Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui & Ghulam Murtaza Siyal and many others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the vice chancellor along with the officers, faculty, employees & literary figures reached at the mausoleum of Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch where he laid a wreath at the grave of the late scholar of international repute and offered Fatiha at the juncture.

In the meantime, Dr Burfat also walked through the graves of the founder vice chancellor Allama I.I. Kazi, his spouse Elsa Kazi, Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo and former VC Dr Abida Taherani and prayed to God to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.