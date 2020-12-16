National Covid-19 positivity climbs to 7.12%; 73 more lives lost

The total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 48,008 as 2,459 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-three corona patients, 64 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and nine in their respective homes or quarantines, died, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in Punjab. It added that out of the total 73 deaths during last 40 hours, 19 patients died on ventilators. No Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 323 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 54 percent, ICT 42 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 33 percent.

The oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 36 percent, Multan 50 percent, Peshawar60 percent and Karachi 39 percent. Some 34,551 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 8,464 in Sindh, 15,692 in Punjab, 4,709 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,771 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 183 in Balochistan, 401 in GB, and 331 in AJK.

Around 386,333 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 443,246 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,750, Balochistan 17,771, GB 4,793, ICT 35,045, KP 52,787, Punjab 128,138 and Sindh 196,962.

About 8,905 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,164 Sindh among Five of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Monday, 3,422 in Punjab 49 of them died in hospital and Eight out of hospital on Monday, 1,477 in KP Four of them died in hospital on Monday, 377 in ICT Six of them died in hospital on Monday, 175 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 191 in AJK have died. A total of 6,098,771 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,057 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

The national Covid positivity ratio on Tuesday was recorded 7.12 percent where 2,495 coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace. The highest positivity ratio was observed in Hyderabad which was 22.45 percent followed by Karachi 19.89 percent and Peshawar 19.04 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in Punjab particularly Lahore and Rawalpindi was increasing at a fast pace whereas in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 9.4 percent, Balochistan 14.2 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 0.5 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 4.3 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 7.2 percent, Punjab 3.8 percent and Sindh had 14.9 percent positivity ratio. It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 4.16 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 7.71 percent, Faisalabad 1.62 percent and Multan 4.08 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 19.89 percent, Hyderabad 22.45 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 19.04 percent, Abbotabad 13.33 percent and Swat had 2.74 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 5.06 percent, in ICT 4.3 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 18.48 percent positivity ratio and Muzaffarabad 1.67 percent.

The update also showed Mortality Analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 8,905 deaths were recorded with prevailing Fatality Rate of 2 percent against the global death rate of 2.23 percent. It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 70 percent were males with 77.5 percent over the age of 50-year with age median of 61-year.

As many as 73 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus). Out of the total died COVID patients 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised whereas 58 percent of the hospitalised patients remained on ventilator, it added.