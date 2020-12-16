Good news for UMT students

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was inked between UMT and AL-Fatah for awarding scholarships to UMT students. The MoU aims to promote quality higher education in the country. MoU was signed by Mr. Salman Ahmed, Project Head ILM Fund and Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, CEO- Al-Fatah.

Through this collective effort, UMT and Al-Fatah are aiming to support nine students [three from the “School of Business and Economics and five randomly selected (deserving) students, along with reinforcing industry and academia linkages.

ILM Fund has signed this MoU with Al-Fatah for awarding scholarships to top merit based and deserving UMT students who belong to the underprivileged sectors of the society.