10th Fire Safety Convention & Award 2020 on December 17

National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH) in collaboration with the Fire Protection Association of Pakistan (FPAP) is organizing the 10th Fire Safety Convention & Awards on December 17, 2020. Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah will be the chief guest on the occasion. Engr. Nadeem Ashraf, project head of the event while briefing newsmen about the objectives of the convention said that the convention is aimed at promotion of fire safety and security awareness among all the industries, corporate sector, builders, owners of commercial building, NGOs, fire safety and security professionals. Around 40 companies will be given awards on the occasion through a stringent evaluation criterion devised purely on a professional basis. The objective of Fire safety awards is to recognize companies for their best efforts, investment, training, awareness and use of modern technology to control fire accidents and save human lives in such incidents, he added.













