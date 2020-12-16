MQM-P conveys reservations on Karachi package to governor

A three-member delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and conveyed reservations of the party on issues related to Karachi.

The MQM-P delegation comprising Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Kanwar Naveed Jameel, and former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar met the governor.

The governor was conveyed regarding the MQM-P’s reservations on the exclusion of the party from the consultation process in the apex committee meeting and appointment of administrator Karachi.

The party also raised its reservations over a delay in the implementation of the Karachi development package.

Responding to the reservations, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the projects under the Karachi package have been announced after consultation with stakeholders.

“Imran Khan believes in a vision of uniform progress across the country,” he said adding that the Centre wants to go along with all stakeholders.

Imran Ismail said that the government was taking all-out measures to improve the living standards of the masses. “People have pinned their hope on Imran Khan for betterment in the country,” he said adding that early implementation of the Karachi package would help in addressing the woes of the Karachiites.

This is not the first time that MQM-P has raised the issue of Karachi development package as in June last year, the coalition partner of the federal government demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to hand over the Karachi package funds directly.